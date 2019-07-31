Grace & White Inc. NY Lowers Stock Holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Grace & White Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Watsco accounts for approximately 1.9% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 0.14% of Watsco worth $8,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Watsco by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Watsco by 4,757.1% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

WSO stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.15. Watsco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $131.88 and a fifty-two week high of $184.90.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inflarx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.80.

Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

