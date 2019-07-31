Grace & White Inc. NY Makes New Investment in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,435 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 0.08% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 757.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 320.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,394 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,315 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

BHLB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,913. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.04. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $43.40.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.28%. On average, analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded WillScot from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. FIG Partners reiterated a “market-perform” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

