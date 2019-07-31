Grace & White Inc. NY Reduces Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Grace & White Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 208.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $33,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WST traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.16. 4,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.30. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.75 and a 12-month high of $139.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.45.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $469.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.90 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

