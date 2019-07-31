GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,407,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $16,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GrafTech International by 1,111.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in GrafTech International by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period.

NYSE:EAF opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. GrafTech International Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $24.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 83.18% and a net margin of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $474.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EAF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Facebook from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrafTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

