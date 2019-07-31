Granite Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,927 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,927 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 625.3% in the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. INR Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $460,559.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 219,423 shares in the company, valued at $16,750,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $75.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,536,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,988,067. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $318.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.50 price target on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.50 ($27.33) price target on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Continental in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.86.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.