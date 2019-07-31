Greenpro Capital (OTCMKTS:GRNQ) Trading Up 0.9%

Greenpro Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:GRNQ)’s share price was up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15, approximately 633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 12,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.15.

Greenpro Capital (OTCMKTS:GRNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter.

About Greenpro Capital (OTCMKTS:GRNQ)

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides cloud system resolution, financial consulting services and corporate accounting services. The Company operates and provides a range of business solution services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia, with an initial focus on Hong Kong, China and Malaysia.

