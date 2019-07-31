Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Groupon had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $532.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Groupon’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GRPN traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,266. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.29. Groupon has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $4.97.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRPN. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.22.

In other Groupon news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $10,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

