GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. GrubHub had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $325.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GrubHub updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

GrubHub stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.63. 3,770,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,605,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. GrubHub has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $149.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.38.

In other GrubHub news, SVP Margo Drucker sold 15,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $1,161,520.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,574 shares in the company, valued at $942,924.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $53,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,653.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,362. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GRUB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GrubHub from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on GrubHub to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.14.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

