G&S Capital LLC Acquires 879 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Altria Group by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Altria Group by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup set a $221.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.44.

Shares of MO traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.72. 183,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,558,532. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.42. The stock has a market cap of $93.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 80.20%.

In other news, SVP Jody L. Begley sold 3,250 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $173,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.