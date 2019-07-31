G&S Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. G&S Capital LLC owned about 0.73% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWAS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $852,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $207,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $159,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DWAS stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,863. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $59.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.97.

