G&S Capital LLC Has $131,000 Stock Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,794,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,201,000 after buying an additional 448,325 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,002,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,638,000 after buying an additional 29,237 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,538,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,213,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,832,000 after purchasing an additional 360,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,000,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,099,000 after purchasing an additional 207,423 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.83 per share, for a total transaction of $261,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Argiris Kyriakidis sold 20,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.79, for a total value of $2,602,845.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,004 shares of company stock worth $10,676,926 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price objective for the company. Longbow Research cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup cut First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub cut Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.36.

MAR traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $139.93. 31,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,982. Marriott International Inc has a 52 week low of $100.62 and a 52 week high of $144.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The company has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.74.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Marriott International had a return on equity of 97.68% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

