G&S Capital LLC Has $256,000 Stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB)

G&S Capital LLC decreased its position in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,822 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 586.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

ACB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 78,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,864,154. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 122.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $49.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.92 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Acreage in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TELUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.72.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

