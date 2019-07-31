G&S Capital LLC Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 102.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,903 shares during the period. Welltower comprises 2.2% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Welltower by 3.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 464,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,910,000 after buying an additional 16,479 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Welltower by 32.9% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 22.8% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

WELL traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,697. Welltower Inc has a twelve month low of $60.93 and a twelve month high of $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.29.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Welltower had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Derosa sold 19,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $1,504,015.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank set a $80.00 price target on Welltower and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AKITA Drilling from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.52.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

