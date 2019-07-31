G&S Capital LLC Has $684,000 Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

G&S Capital LLC lowered its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,149,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,422,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,539,000 after acquiring an additional 851,398 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Paypal by 1,188.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 33,938 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Wedbush set a $12.00 price target on Snap and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp lowered Masco from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $24.00 price target on Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.89.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.58. 151,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,544,327. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. Paypal’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 8,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $993,474.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,709,486. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total value of $3,291,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 538,821 shares in the company, valued at $59,124,828.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,840 shares of company stock worth $7,977,932 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

