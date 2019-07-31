Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.59

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$25.59 and last traded at C$25.19, with a volume of 2500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.28.

The firm has a market cap of $641.78 million and a P/E ratio of 12.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.46.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.64%.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:GCG.A)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.