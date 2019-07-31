Hanesbrands (HBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Hanesbrands to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 69.68%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hanesbrands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $17.90.

In other Hanesbrands news, CFO Barry Hytinen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $175,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 176,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,038.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

