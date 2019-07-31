Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €114.50 by Barclays

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) received a €114.50 ($133.14) price objective from Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 18.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Societe Generale set a €119.00 ($138.37) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) price target on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Independent Research set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €121.68 ($141.48).

Get Hannover Re alerts:

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €140.90 ($163.84) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €142.59. Hannover Re has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Re Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.