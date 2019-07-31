Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,190 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $568,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,133,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

DVY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.02. 1,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,377. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $84.62 and a 1-year high of $102.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.84.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

