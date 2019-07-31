Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Buys 288 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 28.4% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 60.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 47,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 8.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $824.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $46.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.66.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.79. The company had a trading volume of 90,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,784,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.09. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $43.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 23.74%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $197,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 3,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $111,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,253,566 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Featured Article: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.