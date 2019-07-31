Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Increases Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 836.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,151 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bruker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Bruker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Bruker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Bruker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Bruker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 400,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $16,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,991,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,867,924.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,374 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $57,419.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,791.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 801,374 shares of company stock worth $33,241,419 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Leerink Swann raised shares of Bruker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.18.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.61. 13,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,022. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.32. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.46 million. Bruker had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

Read More: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.