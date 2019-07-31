Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in AES by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 87,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its holdings in AES by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 16,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AES by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in AES by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 100,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in AES by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

NYSE:AES traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.08. 101,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,087,268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93. AES Corp has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $18.52.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. AES had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.32%. AES’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.137 dividend. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $7.00 price target on shares of CannTrust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.02.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 2,582,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,570,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 2,482,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $39,985,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.