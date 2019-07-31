Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Sells 315 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IONS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $612,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $169,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $2,082,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,594,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $955,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,329,052.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,210 shares of company stock worth $3,232,844 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

IONS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 target price on Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

IONS traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $86.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 47.74%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

