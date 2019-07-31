Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Takes Position in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,356.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPX. Loop Capital raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $265.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

NYSE:TPX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.91. 13,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,345. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.69. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.78.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $722.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.28 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 72.95%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $28,911.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,367.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 36,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,897,745.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,731 shares in the company, valued at $26,079,146.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,234 shares of company stock worth $4,902,045. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

