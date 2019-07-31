Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.01-0.07 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100-110 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.07-0.26 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.54. The stock had a trading volume of 55,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,644. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $689.05 million, a P/E ratio of 251.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harmonic will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLIT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Harmonic from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.42.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.