Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.16-0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $110-120 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.78 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.07-0.26 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,644. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $689.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.00 and a beta of 0.90. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harmonic will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Harmonic from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Harmonic from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Harmonic presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.42.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

