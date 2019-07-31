Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) & Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) Critical Survey

Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) and Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tahoe Resources and Harmony Gold Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tahoe Resources $733.60 million 0.00 $81.79 million $0.27 N/A Harmony Gold Mining $1.59 billion 0.73 -$321.00 million $0.13 20.15

Tahoe Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Harmony Gold Mining. Tahoe Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harmony Gold Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tahoe Resources and Harmony Gold Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tahoe Resources 0 2 1 0 2.33 Harmony Gold Mining 1 0 1 0 2.00

Tahoe Resources presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Harmony Gold Mining has a consensus target price of $2.11, indicating a potential downside of 19.47%. Given Tahoe Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tahoe Resources is more favorable than Harmony Gold Mining.

Risk and Volatility

Tahoe Resources has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmony Gold Mining has a beta of -1.3, indicating that its share price is 230% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.6% of Tahoe Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tahoe Resources and Harmony Gold Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tahoe Resources -46.41% -2.31% -1.96% Harmony Gold Mining N/A N/A N/A

About Tahoe Resources

Tahoe Resources Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits, as well as precious metals assets. The company holds interest in the La Arena gold mine located in the Huamachuco district of northern Peru; Shahuindo mine located in the province of Cajabamba in northern Peru; and La Arena II, a copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Peru. It also holds interest in the Timmins mines, including the Bell Creek and Timmins West mines, the Fenn-Gib project, the Juby project, the Vogel project, and the Gold River project located in Timmins, Ontario. The company was formerly known as CKM Resources Inc. and changed its name to Tahoe Resources Inc. in January 2010. Tahoe Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa. The company owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; the Wafi-Golpu, a gold-copper project in Morobe province; and the Kili Teke, a gold-copper project in Papua New Guinea. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is based in Randfontein, South Africa.

