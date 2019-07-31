Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Trading Down 0.4%

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.48, 4,900 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 739,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

HBIO has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

The stock has a market cap of $95.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.30 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,067,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 73,423 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 1,164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,117,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,052 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 720,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 196,375 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 520,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

