Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.40

Haydale Graphene Industries PLC (LON:HAYD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.43 ($0.02), with a volume of 2389200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.53 ($0.02).

The stock has a market cap of $4.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60.

Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile (LON:HAYD)

Haydale Graphene Industries PLC, through its subsidiaries, sources, handles, functionalizes, and processes nanomaterials with a suite of prototyping and analytical equipment in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Resins, Polymers and Composites; and Advanced Materials.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Haydale Graphene Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haydale Graphene Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.