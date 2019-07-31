HBZ coin (HBZ) 1-Day Volume Reaches $60,079.00

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 31st. HBZ coin has a market capitalization of $394,156.00 and $60,079.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HBZ coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitlish, Mercatox, Exmo and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, HBZ coin has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.27 or 0.05865811 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00047409 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000195 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001021 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HBZ coin Token Profile

HBZ coin (CRYPTO:HBZ) is a token. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 987,301,957 tokens. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial. HBZ coin’s official website is www.hbzcoin.com/#. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin. The official message board for HBZ coin is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial.

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

Buying and Selling HBZ coin

HBZ coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Mercatox, HitBTC and Bitlish. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HBZ coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HBZ coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

