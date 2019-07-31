HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $134.31, but opened at $132.80. HCA Healthcare shares last traded at $134.61, with a volume of 50,801 shares changing hands.

The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.28). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 112.65%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $158.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.85.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 44,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $5,414,680.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,745,238.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,368,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,812,000 after buying an additional 596,056 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,555,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,160,000 after buying an additional 355,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,414,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,189,000 after buying an additional 310,086 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 280.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 379,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,493,000 after buying an additional 279,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,908,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,067,000 after buying an additional 258,477 shares in the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.97.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

