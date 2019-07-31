Head-To-Head Comparison: Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) vs. RadNet (OTCMKTS:RDNT)

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) and Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RadNet and Avant Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RadNet $975.15 million 0.76 $32.24 million $0.66 22.32 Avant Diagnostics $250,000.00 43.13 -$2.37 million N/A N/A

RadNet has higher revenue and earnings than Avant Diagnostics.

Risk & Volatility

RadNet has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avant Diagnostics has a beta of 9.42, indicating that its share price is 842% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.4% of RadNet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Avant Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of RadNet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of Avant Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for RadNet and Avant Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RadNet 0 0 1 0 3.00 Avant Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

RadNet presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.81%. Given RadNet’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe RadNet is more favorable than Avant Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares RadNet and Avant Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RadNet 3.53% 22.38% 3.31% Avant Diagnostics N/A -143.01% -51.41%

Summary

RadNet beats Avant Diagnostics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems for the imaging industry, including picture archiving communications systems; and provides teleradiology services for remote interpretation of images on behalf of radiology groups, hospitals, and imaging center customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 297 facilities directly or indirectly through joint ventures with hospitals in California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Avant Diagnostics Company Profile

Avant Diagnostics, Inc., a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

