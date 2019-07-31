Head-To-Head Survey: Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) versus ATA (NYSE:ATAI)

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) and ATA (NASDAQ:ATAI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) and ATA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) 1 0 0 0 1.00 ATA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 136.69%. Given Four Seasons Edu (Cayman)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) is more favorable than ATA.

Risk & Volatility

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATA has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) and ATA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) -0.15% -0.07% -0.05% ATA 29,025.97% -52.27% -42.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) and ATA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) $50.16 million 0.40 -$90,000.00 N/A N/A ATA $190,000.00 332.80 $124.34 million N/A N/A

ATA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Four Seasons Edu (Cayman).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.4% of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of ATA shares are held by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Four Seasons Edu (Cayman)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including competition workshops and courses delivered to K-12 schools. It also offers education and management consulting services. The company offers after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students. As of February 28, 2018, the company operated 31 learning centers in Shanghai and 7 in other cities. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About ATA

ATA Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides computer-based testing services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services for the creation and delivery of computer-based tests utilizing its test delivery platform and proprietary testing technologies that are used for professional licensure and certification tests in various industries, including IT services, banking, teaching, and insurance; and administrative services, such as test registration, scheduling, fee collection, and certification fulfillment. Its e-testing platform integrates various aspects of the test delivery process for computer-based tests, from test form compilation to test scoring and results analysis. The company also offers mobile test administration platform MTS for test administration; and EzTest, an online self-service testing platform that provides testing management and delivery functions for the test delivery organizations and individuals, including item banking, test form composition, test delivery, online proctoring, and test result analysis. In addition, it provides EzInterview, an online interview management platform to support the talent assessment and hiring process; and HR Select, an employee assessment solution that enables corporate human resources departments to test, benchmark, and analyze job applicants; and online education services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 3,344 authorized test centers. It serves professional associations, governmental agencies, and IT vendors, as well as individual online education services consumers. ATA Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

