Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stake Boosted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $18,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 43.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 22,936 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 46.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 91,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 28,960 shares during the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 28.6% during the second quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 90,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 23.1% during the second quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 160,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 406,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 33,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

HL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.56 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America set a $2.00 price target on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.43.

Shares of NYSE HL traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.91. 337,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,878,308. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.76. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $922.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.