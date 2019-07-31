Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Sets New 52-Week High at $387.00

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 387 ($5.06) and last traded at GBX 387 ($5.06), with a volume of 208625 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 384 ($5.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 373.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.86 million and a P/E ratio of -31.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Henderson Far East Income’s previous dividend of $5.50. Henderson Far East Income’s payout ratio is currently -1.89%.

About Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL)

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

