Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 167 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,692 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.7% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Capital Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 278,936 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 35,959 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 762,529 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $77,511,000 after buying an additional 103,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 7,084 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $386,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 15,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $2,123,661.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,518 shares in the company, valued at $26,969,322.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,947 shares of company stock valued at $3,704,572. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.11. 10,408,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,624,808. The firm has a market cap of $1,083.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $93.96 and a twelve month high of $141.68.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

