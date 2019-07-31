Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €97.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €97.00 ($112.79) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HEN3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo Italia from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €96.07 ($111.70).

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €93.12 ($108.28) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($150.76). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €88.54.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

