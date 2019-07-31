Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.15.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HTGC. TheStreet lowered Hercules Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.75 to $13.25 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point set a $13.00 price objective on Hercules Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 25.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 20.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 168,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 70,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 16.7% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,318,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after purchasing an additional 189,118 shares during the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTGC traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $12.98. 619,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,901. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 60.65%. The company had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

