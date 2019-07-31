Hermes International SCA (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Hermes International SCA (OTCMKTS:HESAF)’s share price traded down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $715.00 and last traded at $716.00, 5 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $721.39.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $715.13.

About Hermes International SCA (OTCMKTS:HESAF)

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

