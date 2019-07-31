Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.75 EPS

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.75), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.81 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 1.34%. Hersha Hospitality Trust updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.07-2.19 EPS and its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.56-0.61 EPS.

Shares of HT stock traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $15.76. 10,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $24.16. The company has a market capitalization of $651.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, insider Neil H. Shah acquired 6,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,868.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,252 shares in the company, valued at $5,409,592.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.46.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

