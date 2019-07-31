HGK Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,290.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. FBN Securities set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PROS from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,368.76.

GOOGL traded up $2.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,230.99. 42,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,268. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $977.66 and a 1 year high of $1,296.97. The company has a market cap of $851.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,129.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

