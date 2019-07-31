Hi Mutual Society 24-Hour Volume Hits $849,802.00 (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hi Mutual Society has a market cap of $4.50 million and approximately $849,802.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hi Mutual Society alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $587.00 or 0.05853804 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00047374 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000189 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001012 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society (HMC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hi Mutual Society is hms.io.

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hi Mutual Society should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hi Mutual Society Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hi Mutual Society and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.