Highlands Bankshares, Inc. (VA) (OTCMKTS:HLND) Shares Up 1.4%

Highlands Bankshares, Inc. (VA) (OTCMKTS:HLND)’s share price shot up 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $7.20, 500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96.

Highlands Bankshares, Inc. (VA) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLND)

Highlands Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Highlands Union Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local government unit customers in Virginia. It accepts various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

