Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $111.00 at Citigroup

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $98.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an underweight rating and a $20.48 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.10.

HLT opened at $97.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Hilton Hotels has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $101.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.87.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 330.66% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Hotels will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Ian Russell Carter sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $2,006,816.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,975,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,998,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 76.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,629 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,464,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,747,000 after acquiring an additional 667,995 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the first quarter worth $36,359,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 196.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 581,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,874,000 after acquiring an additional 385,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

