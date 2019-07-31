HOLD (HOLD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $467,602.00

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. In the last seven days, HOLD has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. HOLD has a total market capitalization of $467,602.00 and approximately $5,046.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOLD token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00275211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.40 or 0.01468004 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00116328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021941 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000596 BTC.

About HOLD

HOLD’s launch date was May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ. The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ. HOLD’s official website is hold.co.

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

