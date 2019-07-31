Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.42-2.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.335-3.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.33 billion.Hologic also updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $0.64-0.66 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.25. 3,329,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,071. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.45. Hologic has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $52.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.28.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $818.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 26.73% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. TheStreet cut Hologic from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hologic has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.02.

In other Hologic news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $200,298.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

