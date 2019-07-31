Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.

Home Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 33.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Home Bancorp has a payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Home Bancorp to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $37.67. 313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,736. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.75. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $32.59 and a one year high of $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.38.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.92 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 26.56% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Bancorp news, insider John W. Bordelon sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $49,639.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chris P. Rader acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.90 per share, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBCP. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of China Metro Rural in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

