Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOMB. ValuEngine upgraded Home Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Home Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price target on Home Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

NASDAQ:HOMB traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.67. The stock had a trading volume of 680,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,503. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.21. Home Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $24.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $164.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

In related news, insider Russell Davis Carter III sold 3,333 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $60,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jim Rankin sold 10,000 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $193,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,552 shares of company stock valued at $843,131. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Home Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Home Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

