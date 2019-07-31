Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of Home Bancshares worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 105,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens set a $22.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $175.00 price target on shares of Wayfair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “f” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

In other news, insider Russell Davis Carter III sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $60,660.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim Rankin sold 30,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $589,270.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,346.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,552 shares of company stock worth $843,131. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOMB traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $19.80. 15,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,307. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.19. Home Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $24.56.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $164.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.83 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

