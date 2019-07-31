Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $26.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $476.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.36. Hometrust Bancshares has a one year low of $23.93 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

In other news, EVP Keith J. Houghton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,952.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 1,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 469.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hometrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

