Honest (HNST) Trading 18.3% Lower This Week

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. Honest has a market cap of $145,223.00 and $47,007.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest token can currently be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX. During the last seven days, Honest has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00279016 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.57 or 0.01506448 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000860 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00120045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00022051 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Honest Token Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,913,323 tokens. Honest’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

